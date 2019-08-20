Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Decreased By $662,400 Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding; AXION VENTURES ORDINARY SHARES CAN (AXNVF) Shorts Raised By 163.41%

AXION VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AXNVF) had an increase of 163.41% in short interest. AXNVF’s SI was 10,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 163.41% from 4,100 shares previously. With 66,100 avg volume, 0 days are for AXION VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AXNVF)’s short sellers to cover AXNVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.00% or $0.0564 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3465. About 4,530 shares traded. Axion Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXNVF) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 18,100 shares with $3.76 million value, down from 21,300 last quarter. 3M Company now has $93.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 2.88M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials

Axion Ventures Inc. primarily develops and publishes online games for various platforms, consoles, PCs, and mobiles in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $85.43 million. The firm also develops display technology based on eyewear and contact lenses; and HotNow, a marketing automation platform for retailers to offer various promotions. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it is involved in game development, game designing, and the licensing of published games and software; and the provision of training classes for game design.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

