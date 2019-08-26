Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Cut Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $592,200; Pier Capital Has Lifted Rogers (ROG) Position by $1.39 Million; Shares Declined

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 47,420 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 38,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.09% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $124.68. About 292,134 shares traded or 64.56% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 107,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Lc has invested 3.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 16,011 shares. Fosun reported 18,600 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc stated it has 56,702 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 410,513 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Paw Capital invested in 15,000 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Bluemountain Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 227,284 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 91,160 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson. 1.80 million were reported by Factory Mutual Ins Co. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 45,557 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 255,571 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp stated it has 2.58 million shares. Lafayette Investments reported 16,734 shares stake.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 31,110 shares to 311,150 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 84,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,194 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

