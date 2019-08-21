Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Cut Its Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $662,400 as Market Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 354,603 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 4.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.14M are owned by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Becker Mgmt Inc reported 665,010 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, Japan-based fund reported 835,978 shares. The California-based Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Cap Mngmt LP reported 62,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Ht Prtn Ltd Company holds 6,406 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. St Johns Mngmt Co Lc holds 7,384 shares. Fiera Cap owns 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 791,932 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne accumulated 6.83% or 303,009 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 6.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,001 shares. Cohen Capital Inc holds 78,386 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 131,340 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 0.01% or 354,254 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,260 shares. Atria Invests owns 158,186 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sigma Inv Counselors reported 18,358 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.81% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 85,728 are held by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel. Cadinha & Ltd Co owns 2,752 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset, a New York-based fund reported 27,727 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,875 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Company stated it has 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcdaniel Terry And reported 4.03% stake. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,403 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fairfield Bush &, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,966 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,388 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 17,241 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.65 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

