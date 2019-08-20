Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Opus Investment Management Has Cut Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position by $504,000 as Share Price Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 49,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 794,045 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 16.07M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh owns 8,579 shares. Huntington Comml Bank has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Com Of Vermont invested in 47 shares. 335,719 are owned by Dearborn Partners. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 209,542 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,053 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 21,113 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 12,000 are held by Greenwood Gearhart. Wisconsin-based Mason Street has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 130,026 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 1,121 shares. Frontier Inv has 5,938 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). White Pine Invest holds 144,604 shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 142,287 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 62,809 shares stake. Blb&B Advsrs Llc has invested 1.59% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 223,949 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 331,688 shares. First Washington Corporation owns 5,400 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Halsey Ct holds 0.31% or 44,692 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.64% or 230,748 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt accumulated 144,569 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 18,185 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 1.32% or 6.07 million shares.

