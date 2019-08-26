Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Has 1.38 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc (MQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 18 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 13 decreased and sold equity positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 6.05 million shares, up from 4.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 14.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 14,100 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)'s stock declined 4.73%. The Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 80,100 shares with $3.40 million value, down from 94,200 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34 million shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. for 475,930 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 953,398 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.42% invested in the company for 38,084 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $295.74 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 19,645 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II declares $0.0440 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Muni Funds with High Income and Low Risk – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lots Of Distribution Cuts From BlackRock CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Regional Economics Matter For Municipal Bonds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). American Investment Inc has 149,933 shares. 1.05 million are owned by Bb&T. At Natl Bank invested in 0.1% or 20,030 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh holds 1.97% or 73,652 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio owns 122,345 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 0.89% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gm Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 5,520 shares. Wade G W & owns 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,420 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 362,300 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 618,325 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability reported 72,759 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Natl Bank Of The West reported 153,751 shares.