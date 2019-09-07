Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Cut Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $662,400 as Stock Value Declined; Johnson Investment Counsel Lifted Essex Property Trust (ESS) Position by $8.50 Million

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 29,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 123,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.75 million, up from 94,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $327.06. About 272,176 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 860 shares to 8,529 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,938 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). M&T Comml Bank Corp stated it has 6,212 shares. Bennicas & Associates owns 7,721 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Virtu Fin Ltd Company reported 6,905 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc has 0.08% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 283,818 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 294,015 shares. Cohen Steers Inc reported 4.6% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 153 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 101,525 shares. Old National Bancorporation In has 1,052 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 750 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% or 6.90M shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 0.08% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 2,186 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Communication reported 1.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kanawha, Virginia-based fund reported 61,876 shares. Caprock Gru holds 9,003 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.22% or 196,942 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clearbridge Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Colonial Advsr invested in 9,566 shares. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Vantage Investment Ptnrs Llc invested in 0.86% or 44,637 shares. Baltimore holds 1.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 39,854 shares. 7,826 were reported by Bath Savings Tru Company. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Inc has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Qci Asset has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brave Asset Mgmt has 1.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiduciary Trust holds 105,587 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.