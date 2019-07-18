Shellback Capital LP Upped Its Vail Resorts (MTN) Stake; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Lifted by $31.54 Million Its Position

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 101.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 14,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 13,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $229.69. About 197,503 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 733,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.95M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428.17 million, up from 9.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 21.56M shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admits it collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALL DIRECTORS GOT AT LEAST 89.9% OF VOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Communications Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Fred Alger reported 650,707 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 6,700 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.01% or 103,944 shares. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 14,562 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Stifel Fincl invested in 0.02% or 30,054 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 9 shares. Lnd And Buildings Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 4.99% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 93,700 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 22,233 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 7,470 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,653 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

