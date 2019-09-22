Shellback Capital LP Upped Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Its Coca (KO) Holding by $1.02 Million

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 524.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 209,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.89 million, up from 40,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.88M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CFO ANDREW LEVY LEFT TO ‘SCRATCH ENTREPRENEURIAL ITCH’; 23/05/2018 – UNITED DECISION ON NRA WAS A SHOW OF SUPPORT TO EMPLOYEES: CEO; 17/05/2018 – United Continental CFO Steps Down — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT TODAY; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Names Josh Earnest Chief Communications Officer; 26/04/2018 – Now Boarding on United Airlines: Breakfast Tacos, Barbecue Sandwiches and More; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 1.4 POINTS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 20,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 508,583 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.90M, down from 529,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20 million shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 45,695 shares to 90,705 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 278,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Inc holds 0.02% or 22,225 shares. Principal Fin Gp Incorporated reported 328,447 shares. 5,546 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Pitcairn Co has 3,571 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.14% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Utah Retirement Systems has 20,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd invested in 1.09% or 43,743 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Company has 315,900 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 6,690 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 1.00 million shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership holds 2.73% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 305,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 62,402 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc holds 0.3% or 607,458 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,969 shares to 19,112 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 24,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Panagora Asset owns 1.05 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Colonial Advisors, a South Carolina-based fund reported 135,487 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability reported 95,069 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 29,141 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 5,085 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 94,146 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.61% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 364,642 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 88,380 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.14M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3.58 million shares. Clean Yield Grp has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First United Bankshares Tru has invested 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Retail Bank Of Omaha invested in 100,525 shares.

