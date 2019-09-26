Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Lowes Cos (LOW) Position; Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Vera Bradley (VRA) Holding

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 15.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 9,000 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 50,000 shares with $5.05M value, down from 59,000 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $85.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 3.70 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) stake by 18.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc analyzed 41,228 shares as Vera Bradley Inc (VRA)'s stock declined 5.24%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 184,364 shares with $2.21M value, down from 225,592 last quarter. Vera Bradley Inc now has $332.41 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 239,994 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY ANNOUNCES NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Farfetch Ltd stake by 75,000 shares to 125,000 valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Yeti Hldgs Inc stake by 422,500 shares and now owns 453,199 shares. Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe’s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 10.74% above currents $110.74 stock price. Lowe’s Companies had 17 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, September 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.36 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

