Shellback Capital LP Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Trimmed by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Declined; Diversified Investment Strategies Trimmed Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $309,936

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.73 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 20,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 142,272 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, down from 162,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.21 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Federated Inc Pa holds 203,082 shares. Mitchell Group Inc holds 1.77% or 191,010 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). First Mercantile Tru owns 35,501 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 10,921 shares in its portfolio. Marco Mgmt Lc owns 35,500 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 5.37 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Limited owns 35,500 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 47.15M shares. 1,000 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability. Cap Investment Counsel Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 31,750 shares. Pnc Group stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Stifel Finance Corporation owns 269,041 shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 14,024 shares to 27,858 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 121,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,300 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.04% or 5,883 shares. 48,194 were reported by Stevens Cap Mngmt L P. Scotia Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 40,236 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 17,223 shares. Burney Company holds 0.09% or 11,999 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.2% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 175,655 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Md Sass Services Inc has 11,500 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.89% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 5,670 shares. 185,392 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Kingdon Limited Liability holds 3.42% or 223,393 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Hldgs has invested 4.7% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The Illinois-based First Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

