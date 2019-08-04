Shellback Capital LP Stake in Foot Locker (FL) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 273,931 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29M, down from 279,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 159.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 4.15 million shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Invest Management accumulated 0.14% or 7,650 shares. 965,717 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 95,577 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scout Invs holds 0.41% or 330,213 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 3,745 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 21,172 shares. Macroview Investment Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has invested 0.37% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications holds 0.12% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 12,850 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 6,030 shares in its portfolio. Element Mgmt Llc has 95,678 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 178,833 shares to 101,167 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 196,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,088 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.