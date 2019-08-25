Shellback Capital LP Stake in Boyd Gaming (BYD) Cut by $10.47 Million as Valuation Declined; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Decreased Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stake by $1.44 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28M, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $26.51 during the last trading session, reaching $633.64. About 10,689 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 387,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 250,605 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 638,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 720,763 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 103,120 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 134,405 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 24,282 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 36,169 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company reported 140,000 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 12,400 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 7.34 million shares. 762,600 are held by Waterfront Ltd. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Co stated it has 34,123 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 24,341 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 53,099 shares. 3,000 are owned by Strs Ohio. Van Eck Associates owns 11,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Com has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 4 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 443 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). White Elm Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.45% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 21,825 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp accumulated 14,182 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il reported 0.02% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.01% or 10,836 shares. Holt Advsr Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Partners Lp invested in 4,815 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 1,000 shares. Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 7,516 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 512 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 4,854 shares. Cordasco Network accumulated 42 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 538 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 97 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.61 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $29,576 worth of stock.

