Shellback Capital LP Raised United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $395,000; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Raised by $1.30 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 72,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 808,840 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 736,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 1.23M shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,051 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 35,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.44 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 17/05/2018 – UAL CFO LEVY COMMENTS ON HIS DEPARTURE IN NOTE TO EMPLOYEES; 30/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – U.S. DOT TENTATIVELY AWARDED CO AND MESA AIRLINES AUTHORITY TO BEGIN OFFERING DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON & HAVANA; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 27/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – WILL EXTEND SEASONAL SERVICE BETWEEN SAN FRANCISCO AND AUCKLAND TO YEAR-ROUND BEGINNING APRIL 2019; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES MARCH TRAFFIC UP 6.5% :UAL US; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CHAIRMAN ROBERT MILTON TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – United Continental April Consolidated Capacity (available Seat Miles) Up 6.1%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL REAFFIRMS YEAR EPS FORECAST IN SLIDES

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18,084 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 387,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,605 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.1% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Citigroup Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 740,914 shares. Twin Tree Lp has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.37% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 5,123 are owned by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 375,170 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Llc has 5,379 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 29,290 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com. 5,616 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.03% or 794,955 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 25,000 shares. Principal Gru has 330,516 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 17,418 shares. Fagan Inc stated it has 4,975 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3,387 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 157,288 shares to 39,898 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,409 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 452,789 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 67,813 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc reported 18,406 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 37,853 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 3,930 shares. Assets Invest Mngmt Lc reported 50,000 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Sandler Mngmt owns 530,000 shares. Lpl Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Tekla Cap Lc holds 0.23% or 303,908 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Co holds 619,247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.