Shellback Capital LP Raised Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position by $3.40 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Declined, Letko Brosseau & Associates Decreased Position by $1.26 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 5,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,943 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.95M, down from 191,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $230.84. About 1.54M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 629,012 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.73 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 154,717 shares to 14.84M shares, valued at $407.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 113,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim invested in 0.02% or 6,014 shares. Continental Limited Company stated it has 0.35% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Da Davidson And invested in 22,559 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 16,774 shares. Saratoga Research And Inv Mngmt has 2.59% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 16,587 shares. Alexandria Cap Lc owns 1,386 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd accumulated 527 shares. 505 were accumulated by Optimum Investment Advsr. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 70,100 shares. Asset holds 3,147 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,449 shares. Sio Mgmt Lc accumulated 78,596 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 57,135 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 396 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 195,650 shares. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Manchester Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Eaton Vance Management has 1.11 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Td Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,107 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 8,294 shares. Ifrah Financial Svcs holds 9,452 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hexavest has invested 0.87% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) accumulated 27,832 shares or 0.05% of the stock. World Asset Management holds 9,448 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 40,171 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 59,842 shares to 465,640 shares, valued at $23.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

