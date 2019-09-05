Shellback Capital LP Raised Its Foot Locker (FL) Stake; CIBT EDUCATION GROUP ORDINARY SHARE (MBAIF) Shorts Up By 400%

Shellback Capital Lp increased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 159.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 255,000 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 415,000 shares with $25.15 million value, up from 160,000 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $4.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.44% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 2.26M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER – SECOND QUARTER GROSS MARGIN IS LIKELY TO IMPROVE BY ABOUT 20 TO 50 BASIS POINTS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL)

CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) had an increase of 400% in short interest. MBAIF’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 500 shares previously. With 9,100 avg volume, 0 days are for CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)’s short sellers to cover MBAIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4701 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company has market cap of $34.56 million. The firm owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It has a 2.5 P/E ratio. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Foot Locker has $77 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is 17.21% above currents $40.1 stock price. Foot Locker had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, August 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 26 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, August 26. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Friday, March 29. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $77 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 26 by Robert W. Baird.

