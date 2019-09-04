Shellback Capital LP Raised Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Riverbridge Partners Increased Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 8,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 354,224 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.10M, up from 345,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.97. About 1.44M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 40,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 130,231 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 642,660 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sit Invest Associate Inc has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Spectrum Mngmt Gru, Indiana-based fund reported 239 shares. Nomura Holding invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Campbell And Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 5,524 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm accumulated 72,422 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs holds 0.07% or 8,294 shares in its portfolio. 34,037 were accumulated by Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Com. The Maryland-based Rothschild Prtn Llc has invested 0.93% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.94 million shares stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.18M shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,984 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 355,700 shares. 1,664 were reported by Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc. Swedbank invested in 0.92% or 1.22 million shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 17,854 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 122,084 shares to 666,119 shares, valued at $38.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 51,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,346 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moore Cap LP accumulated 100,000 shares. Moneta Investment Ltd Llc holds 1,437 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Weik Cap has invested 0.18% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.08M shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 15,300 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America owns 209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.84% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 18,687 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co reported 2,932 shares stake. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP reported 300,000 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,733 shares. Bancorp owns 10,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 53,845 are held by Willis Inv Counsel.

