Shellback Capital LP Raised Holding in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) by $10.15 Million as Share Price Declined; Stone Run Capital Decreased Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $345,800

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.61 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 685,292 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $209.74. About 256,640 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 529,780 shares. State Street invested in 664,580 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 14,703 shares. Numerixs Invest stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 33 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Huntington Bancshares owns 1,128 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley invested 0.02% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 18,063 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 72,603 are owned by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 25,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 196,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,088 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, ’19 View Strong – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.11 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.