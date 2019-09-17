Shellback Capital LP Position in Synnex (SNX) Has Trimmed by $4.48 Million as Share Price Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined While Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Boosted Position by $2.63 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367.56M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 2.20 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 45,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 90,705 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.93M, down from 136,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 251,223 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 190,800 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $395.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 94,500 shares to 189,500 shares, valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.08 million for 8.49 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.