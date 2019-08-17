Shellback Capital LP Position in Brinker Intl (EAT) Has Decreased by $444,400 as Share Price Declined; Ftb Advisors Trimmed Holding in Keycorp Com Usd1.00 (KEY) by $444,255

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.30M shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp Com Usd1.00 (KEY) by 95.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 29,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1,516 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 31,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Keycorp Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.75M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 22,616 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fin Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0% or 200 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd accumulated 72,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company invested in 282 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,024 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co holds 1,782 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 195,000 shares to 404,434 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 14,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:GILD) by 67,686 shares to 137,223 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ITW) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com Usd0.16 2/3 (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Shell Asset Mngmt Com, Netherlands-based fund reported 63,830 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has invested 0.76% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp holds 205,016 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 20,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank invested in 298,890 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lsv Asset owns 13.36M shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 5,307 shares. Motco reported 0.31% stake. 13.93M were reported by National Bank Of America De. Suntrust Banks stated it has 103,039 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 17,308 were accumulated by Webster Bankshares N A.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58 million for 8.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.