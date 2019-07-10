Shellback Capital LP Maintains Position in Grubhub (GRUB); Copart Com (CPRT) Stock Price Rose While Lafleur & Godfrey Has Cut Holding by $2.46 Million

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc Com (CPRT) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 41,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,379 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 174,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.26. About 674,613 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 1.06 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.96 million activity.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares to 37,726 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 33.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 199,481 shares. Vanguard reported 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 0.05% or 167,461 shares. Mig Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.24% or 516,000 shares. 9,500 were reported by First City Capital Management Inc. Yhb Inc has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Boston Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 45,543 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.23M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 15,270 shares. 3,669 were accumulated by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Chatham Capital Group Inc Inc has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Whittier reported 75,820 shares. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 25,942 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.01% or 83,745 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,021 shares.

