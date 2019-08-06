Shellback Capital LP Lowered Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $1.88 Million; Stock Rose; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Increased Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding by $6.59 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 430,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, down from 497,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 569,110 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 223,497 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nu Skin Falls On Lowered Guidance; Guardion Health Sciences Shares Jump – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall 20% – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Nu Skin? – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 72,307 shares to 77,693 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 715,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc (NYSEMKT:CVU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Thomas W has invested 7.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Jefferies Gp reported 39,879 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc owns 2,955 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Hbk Investments LP holds 0.03% or 40,290 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 10,400 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 43,624 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 29,439 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 106 shares. 6,938 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 82 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 559,457 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo +2.4% on Starboard request for sale – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4.97 million shares. American Interest invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Invesco holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 256,085 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 58,834 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7.51 million shares. Fjarde Ap has 49,517 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Vanguard holds 0.02% or 17.81M shares in its portfolio. Seatown Pte invested in 440,520 shares. Parametric Associates Limited owns 309,863 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 33,425 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com reported 0.18% stake. Balyasny Asset Llc owns 1.32M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,392 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.