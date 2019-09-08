Shellback Capital LP Lifted Its Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $815,000 as Market Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose While Intersect Capital Has Increased Position

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 7.82% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 10.97M shares traded or 423.87% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Dow Jones Today: Hello Darkness, My Old Friend – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance" published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Lululemon (LULU) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq" on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why I Think Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on May 29, 2019