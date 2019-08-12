Shellback Capital LP Lifted Its Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) as Share Value Rose; As First Horizon National (FHN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased by $327,899 Its Stake

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 93.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 404,434 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, up from 209,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 848,698 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 25,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 498,986 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 524,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 493,253 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. Another trade for 2.87 million shares valued at $75.24M was bought by Meister Keith A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And has 238,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund holds 10,141 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Capital Mgmt Associate New York has 0.62% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 15,550 shares. 7.35 million are owned by Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 667 shares. Shellback LP holds 404,434 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Haverford Trust Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Sun Life Financial has 874 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 104,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,723 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Corvex Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 28.09% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 1,537 were reported by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Highfields Capital Management Lp owns 4.23% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1.20 million shares.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “MGM China Reports 2019 Interim Results – Stockhouse” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM pops after Vegas casinos top expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 196,989 shares to 97,088 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 62,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,271 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Strategic Objectives – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Diebold Nixdorf Expands Services With First Horizon To Implement Enhanced Software And Security Solution Across Entire Fleet Of Self-Service Devices – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon to Unify its Brands NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 962,092 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nwq Mgmt Com Lc holds 4.27 million shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs holds 15,235 shares. Huber Capital Limited Liability stated it has 836,997 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 340,000 shares. State Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 3.97M shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 2.99% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,468 shares. Natl Bank has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 65,749 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 989,520 shares. 133,695 were reported by Macquarie Grp. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.04 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,823 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $56.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 11,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.24M for 9.40 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.