Shellback Capital LP Lifted Brinker Intl (EAT) Holding; Moody's (MCO) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Shellback Capital Lp increased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 115.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 80,800 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 150,700 shares with $5.93M value, up from 69,900 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 423,337 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is 0.92% above currents $203.37 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $21500 target. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of MCO in report on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. See Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $198.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $220.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $194.0000 Maintain

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s names Fauber to new COO role – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ivari Selects Moody’s Analytics Solutions for IFRS 17 Implementation – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 31.55 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

The stock decreased 4.60% or $9.81 during the last trading session, reaching $203.37. About 1.06 million shares traded or 36.58% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Elysium, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Winter Park, Fl Electric Enterprise To A1; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Carillion Collapse Highlights Accounting Shortcomings — Moody’s; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO BORAL INDUSTRIES’ SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES CIGNA’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE AFTER; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Dean’s Cfr To B2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades MNC lnvestama’s Corporate Family Rating to B3; outlook negative; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Clark County, Wa’s 2018 Golt Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Salem, Nj’s Ba3 Goult Rating; Outlook Remains Negative; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 46 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% or 11,538 shares. Citigroup stated it has 576,444 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Covington Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Akre Management Ltd Llc holds 11.25% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5.68M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Carderock Management owns 12,307 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% or 1,922 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And accumulated 147,235 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,868 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 465,639 shares. Natl Pension accumulated 212,441 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 2,762 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 2,304 shares to 147,696 valued at $26.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Worldpay Inc stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 44,900 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 681,924 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 6,500 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 11,071 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 24,269 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 17,668 are held by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Co. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,368 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Marco Management Limited Liability Corporation has 10,550 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Millennium Management Ltd holds 695,920 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Pnc Financial Grp stated it has 3,361 shares.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Brinker International, Inc.’s (NYSE:EAT) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brinker hires new marketing boss for Chili’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Daily Dinner Stress? Keep Scrolling. We’ve Got You! – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brinker adds 116 franchised Chili’s to the menu – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity. Baltes Kelly C. also bought $60,800 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Tuesday, August 20.

Among 5 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Brinker International has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44’s average target is 4.66% above currents $42.04 stock price. Brinker International had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Gordon Haskett on Tuesday, September 3 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4000 target in Monday, August 19 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 16 by Stephens. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, August 21 report.