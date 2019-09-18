Shellback Capital LP Increases Position in Boyd Gaming (BYD); Walmart (WMT) Stake Boosted by Gabalex Capital Management Llc

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.39M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 2.42 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – India’s Flipkart approves $15 bln stake sale to Walmart-led group – Bloomberg; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pound merger; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 26/04/2018 – Speak Retail Group Announces Agreement with Walmart to Deliver Custom Closed Loop Payment Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Rolls Out International Money-Transfer Service; 28/04/2018 – Sky News Breaking: Sky Sources: J Sainsbury and Walmart are in talks over combining Walmart’s Asda business with Sainsbury’s; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 47.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 370,605 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98M, up from 250,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 441,784 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 611,996 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.15% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 548,572 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1.24M are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 25,804 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 213,626 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. 87,276 are held by Stillwater Advisors Limited Company. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.87% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.79% stake. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2,491 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Incorporated accumulated 4,974 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 141,706 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 2,067 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 14,844 shares. Amp Cap Investors owns 696,682 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Has Costco Outsmarted Walmart? – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Eagle Isn’t Promising Much – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Walmart (WMT) Announces First Walmart Health Center – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger’s Growth Speeds Up but Still Trails Walmart’s – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 326,593 shares to 139,047 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,696 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.