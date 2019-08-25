Shellback Capital LP Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP); Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Freeport (FCX) Position by $23.94 Million; Stock Declined

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 40,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 130,231 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.06M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 20.67 million shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 10,100 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07M for 27.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

