Shellback Capital LP Increases Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP); As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Lifted Stake

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 40,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 130,231 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 378,518 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 15,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 93,386 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, up from 78,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.62. About 1.04 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 25,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 258,667 shares to 150,149 shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Call) by 3.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,700 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).