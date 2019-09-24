Shellback Capital LP Increased Kbr (KBR) Position; Oneok (OKE) Sentiment Is 1.07

Oneok Inc (OKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 276 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 257 reduced and sold their holdings in Oneok Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 298.07 million shares, down from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Oneok Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 19 to 16 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 224 Increased: 217 New Position: 59.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Kbr Inc (KBR) stake by 9.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 90,000 shares as Kbr Inc (KBR)'s stock rose 17.51%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 997,653 shares with $24.88 million value, up from 907,653 last quarter. Kbr Inc now has $3.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 749,787 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold KBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 26,202 shares. Product Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 575,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 184,404 shares. Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 1.79M shares. Verition Fund Management owns 263,757 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 10,999 were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 25,847 shares. Massachusetts Ser Company Ma stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). 28,649 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc. 8,060 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 33,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 21,005 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 18,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 165,000 shares. Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) was reduced too.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. for 7.91 million shares. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust owns 248,220 shares or 7.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc has 7.57% invested in the company for 154,150 shares. The Texas-based Cushing Asset Management Lp has invested 6.67% in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C., a Kansas-based fund reported 14.48 million shares.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.62 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 24.55 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.