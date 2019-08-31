Shellback Capital LP Increased Its Grubhub (GRUB) Stake by $1.81 Million; Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose While Cbre Clarion Securities Cut Its Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 5.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.09M, down from 6.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 1.01 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 762,426 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 3.37M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 45,624 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc reported 77,046 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Kempen Mngmt Nv stated it has 299,242 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Us invested in 13.13% or 24.91 million shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 31,164 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 1.60 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 504,172 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 594,149 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.13% or 60,335 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 0% or 1,426 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.02% stake. Bamco Inc Ny accumulated 219,300 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 403,839 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $140.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 82,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.78M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

