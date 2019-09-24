Shellback Capital LP Increased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $1.43 Million; Share Price Rose; As Childrens Pl (PLCE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Park West Asset Management Increased Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 587,140 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Raises Dividend to 50c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC -SEES 25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2018

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 117,704 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 598,656 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 1.25 million shares to 76,446 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Childrenâ€™s Place Earnings: PLCE Stock Plunges Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Dollar General, Target, Children’s Place and Designer Brands – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Publix Super Markets, Hormel Foods and Children’s Place – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is The Children’s Place, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PLCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.88 million shares or 4.77% more from 19.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 41,807 shares. Westwood Holding owns 448,885 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 448,992 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 4,258 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 34,673 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 109,636 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0% stake. Ls Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,490 shares. Connecticut-based Wexford Cap LP has invested 0.12% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 4,997 shares. Stifel has 0.04% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Sg Americas Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 8,721 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 13,522 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mesirow Fin Invest Mgmt has 73,420 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Funko Inc by 90,629 shares to 169,371 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 201,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,816 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Companies Taking Big Steps To Reduce Virgin Plastic Waste – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaska Air declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.