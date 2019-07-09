Shellback Capital LP Increased Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $6.84 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Position by $494,874 as Stock Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 40,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,231 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 410,610 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 8,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,684 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 25,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 3.24M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 508,183 shares to 389,763 shares, valued at $18.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 162,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,621 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

