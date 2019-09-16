Shellback Capital LP Holds Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK); Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Price Rose While Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $449,534

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 117,704 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 771,858 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 8,113 shares. International Invsts reported 556,182 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 141,163 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New England Research & Mgmt Inc holds 3,850 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Ca accumulated 6.02 million shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 39,658 shares. 2,976 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Institute For Wealth Lc accumulated 11,058 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company owns 34,343 shares. Thornburg Investment Management Incorporated holds 108,723 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co holds 1.38% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Quantitative Inv Lc accumulated 48,644 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 128,004 shares to 48,166 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 6,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).