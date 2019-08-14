Shellback Capital LP Holding in Pvh (PVH) Has Cut by $6.27 Million; National Retail Properties (NNN) Position Has Increased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 514,802 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 51,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 52,144 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 103,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.51% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 1.31 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.13% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 0.03% or 2,397 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 112,403 shares. Axa accumulated 0.01% or 10,505 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 6,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has 542,889 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0% or 129 shares in its portfolio. California-based Dorsal Capital Llc has invested 5.18% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Tudor Inv Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,623 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has 917 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Lc holds 26,721 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Tyvor has 197,668 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.42% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc owns 3,809 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Confident PVH’s Growth Story Is Intact – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Levi Strauss cut to Sell at Goldman on elevated valuation vs. peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PVH Corp (PVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PVH +7% after earnings shine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.60 million for 9.13 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income Vs. National Retail Properties: Is The Premium Warranted? – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc. – Stockhouse” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Fore’! 4 Attractive Preferreds Below ‘Par’ – Seeking Alpha” published on October 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Retail Properties: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 274,372 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $54.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 87,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.87 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,406 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Cleararc Cap has 4,147 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 210,387 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Orleans Cap La accumulated 0.21% or 5,000 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.05% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 0.04% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 178,672 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 193,316 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 29,640 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 33,765 shares.