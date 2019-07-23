Shellback Capital LP Holding in Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Cut by $3.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price Rose While Fiera Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $532,519

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 3,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,773 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 8,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.3. About 1.47 million shares traded or 20.36% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 162,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 442,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 784,135 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $ 816.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its; 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers (TRV) option implied volatility flat into EPS and outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 86,674 shares to 212,069 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penn National Rides on Acquisition Amid Stiff Competition – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reddaway Celebrates Centennial Anniversary While Continuing Its Evolution – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Black Tusk Resources Inc. Commences Diamond Drilling on the Golden Valley Project, Quebec – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Black Tusk Resources Inc. Begins Mobilization Process to the Golden Valley Project, Quebec – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 14,024 shares to 27,858 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 121,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $427,111 activity. Snowden Jay A bought $212,171 worth of stock or 10,875 shares.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PENN’s profit will be $43.35M for 12.29 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.