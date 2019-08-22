Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Vail Resorts (MTN) Stake; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Consulta LTD Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 101.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 14,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 13,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $242.25. About 133,165 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $278.27. About 705,204 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 50,000 shares to 907,653 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 51,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,144 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.