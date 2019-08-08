Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake By $815,000; Bogle Investment Management LP Cut By $4.46 Million Its Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) Holding

Shellback Capital Lp increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 150,000 shares with $24.58 million value, up from 145,000 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $25.24B valuation. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $186.35. About 1.21 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI) stake by 27.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 117,327 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Gp (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 305,366 shares with $11.75M value, down from 422,693 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Gp now has $4.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 979,321 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR CITES CLOSING OF TRIBUNE MEDIA PURCHASE; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON SALES ‘SHORTLY,’ RIPLEY SAYS; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Contracts Make It Too Expensive to Quit; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 23/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Stations Earn Multiple Awards for Outstanding Journalism

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity. SMITH DAVID D had bought 395,000 shares worth $21.76M.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Benchmark.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Mr Cooper Group Inc Com stake by 37,994 shares to 99,774 valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 279,437 shares and now owns 369,288 shares. Tower Semiconductor Shs New (NASDAQ:TSEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raging Management Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Creative Planning reported 50,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 2.33 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rbf Cap Lc has 0.05% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 454,281 shares. 8,333 were accumulated by Jump Trading Limited Liability Co. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp owns 111,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 696,725 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 10,975 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co. Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De owns 305,366 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Co reported 0.57% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Lsv Asset owns 937,637 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Deutsche Bank maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, March 25. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 28. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam invested in 36,455 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 1,226 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 265 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability reported 5,520 shares. 17,266 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 921 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). First Personal Ser reported 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cibc Asset holds 7,919 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Symmetry Peak Management Llc reported 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Barclays Pcl holds 163,985 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,470 shares. Jag Management Ltd reported 119,503 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 59,842 shares to 465,640 valued at $23.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) stake by 10,100 shares and now owns 69,900 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.