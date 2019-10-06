Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Its Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $1.43 Million as Shares Rose; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Upped Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $551,005

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 8,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 42,832 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 34,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 457,422 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 117,704 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 400,176 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33,300 shares to 310,394 shares, valued at $57.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,900 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

