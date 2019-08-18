Shellback Capital LP Has Upped By $3.40 Million Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake; Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Has 1.31 Sentiment

Shellback Capital Lp increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 35,000 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 215,000 shares with $21.02 million value, up from 180,000 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $12.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.55. About 999,258 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 17 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 13 cut down and sold stock positions in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.61 million shares, up from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $279.99 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Analysts await Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FMAO’s profit will be $4.78 million for 14.66 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for 42,415 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 30,120 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.01% invested in the company for 13,786 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,612 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $117’s average target is 16.36% above currents $100.55 stock price. Tractor Supply had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc stake by 196,989 shares to 97,088 valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.