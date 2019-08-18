Shellback Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Its Stake by $736,440

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 1.21M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 135,427 shares to 159,367 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Richmond Hill Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 12.46% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,733 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 322 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 32,467 shares. 1,559 were reported by Diversified Tru Com. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 10,219 shares. 37 are held by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Shine Inv Advisory Service has 60 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 2,803 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 3,237 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,468 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Chem National Bank holds 10,500 shares. Blair William Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Llc has invested 3.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,186 are held by Central Bank & Communication. Columbia Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,620 shares. Eagle Limited Liability stated it has 6.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 92,652 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.77% or 1,413 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Armistice Capital Ltd holds 0.39% or 4,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,319 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 548 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Avenir Corp invested 2.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company has 1.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 255,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.