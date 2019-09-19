Shellback Capital LP Has Trimmed By $1.75 Million Its Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) stake by 7.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 50,000 shares as Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 650,000 shares with $23.17M value, down from 700,000 last quarter. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc now has $1.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 225,151 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22

Among 3 analysts covering Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fevertree Drinks Plc has GBX 3800 highest and GBX 2800 lowest target. GBX 3100’s average target is 25.81% above currents GBX 2464 stock price. Fevertree Drinks Plc had 21 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 5. The stock of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform”. See Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 New Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 New Target: GBX 2900.00 Upgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 2900.00 Initiates Starts

09/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 3800.00 New Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 4000.00 New Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Moreover, Parkside Bankshares & Tru has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 38 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Sandler has 113,620 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.67% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 19,244 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Invest invested in 0.12% or 11,267 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 41,894 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 9,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 22,835 shares. North Star Corporation stated it has 107,875 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.01% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 157,279 shares.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boot Barn: Another Doubling Is Possible – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boot Barn announces small deal in Iowa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NACD Pacific Southwest Chapter Announces Board Appointments and Upcoming 2019 Corporate Directors Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BOOT) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Round Up – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70 million for 46.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) stake by 180,977 shares to 272,688 valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,000 shares and now owns 7,000 shares. Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) was raised too.

The stock increased 3.18% or GBX 76 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2464. About 415,066 shares traded. Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Fevertree Drinks Plc’s (LON:FEVR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Consider Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fevertree Can Regain Fizz In The U.S. Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: More Gin, But Easy on the Tonic Please – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.