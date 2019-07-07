Shellback Capital LP Has Raised Its Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding by $2.83 Million; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Declined, Holder Nexus Investment Management Cut Its Position

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 550,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, down from 556,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 393,297 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 18,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,157 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.18M, up from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $175.51. About 529,321 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il invested in 12,392 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 711,291 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 3,422 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank invested in 40,129 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.23% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 10.17M shares. Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Company has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Steadfast Cap LP has invested 1.69% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 7,765 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 315 shares. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 1.38% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 598,668 shares. Guggenheim Llc has 27,504 shares. Scout Investments has 0.09% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 26,725 shares. Northern Corporation holds 410,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 39,700 were reported by Andra Ap. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 114,304 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 40,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 20,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,272 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $9.22 million activity. $426,900 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING on Friday, February 1. $136,646 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Vecchio Jennifer. Katz Marc had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.30M. $3.27 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares were sold by Kingsbury Thomas.

