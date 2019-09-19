Shellback Capital LP Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position By $10.11 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Conocophillips (COP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 469 funds increased and opened new positions, while 530 sold and trimmed stock positions in Conocophillips. The funds in our database now possess: 756.10 million shares, down from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Conocophillips in top ten positions decreased from 19 to 14 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 82 Reduced: 448 Increased: 366 New Position: 103.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 99.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 94,500 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 189,500 shares with $20.35M value, up from 95,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $26.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 478,585 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $66.75 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio.

Sir Capital Management L.P. holds 6.68% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips for 627,126 shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 397,728 shares or 5.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arosa Capital Management Lp has 4.78% invested in the company for 496,698 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc has invested 4.21% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 335,748 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 15.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 80,231 shares to 50,000 valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Funko Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.83’s average target is -2.80% below currents $111.96 stock price. Dollar Tree had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 30. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 20,200 shares. Portolan Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,236 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alps Advisors Inc holds 3,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Friess Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 217,704 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc owns 4,404 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP holds 1.78% or 1.25M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.62M shares. Moreover, Buckingham Capital Mgmt has 0.6% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 45,102 shares. Moreover, Akre Limited Liability Co has 5.54% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jefferies Gp Ltd invested in 24,098 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Llc reported 7,635 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 106,187 shares stake. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.54% or 189,500 shares in its portfolio.