Shellback Capital LP Has Raised Autozone (AZO) Position; IPG Photonics (IPGP) Had 1 Bulls

Shellback Capital Lp increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 500% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 15,000 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 18,000 shares with $18.43M value, up from 3,000 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 197,866 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Strong Buy" rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with "Hold" rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. The insider Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold $1.51 million.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and makes a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It has a 21.75 P/E ratio. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products.

