Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding by $17.92 Million as Share Price Rose; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased Holding in Allegion Plc (ALLE) by $136.93 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 128,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 48,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76M, down from 176,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.23. About 729,317 shares traded or 81.75% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Allegion Plc (ALLE) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3.94M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $435.26 million, up from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Allegion Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $101.57. About 381,998 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/05/2018 – GWA SAYS TO SELL DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS TO ALLEGION FOR A$107M; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Mgmt LP invested in 0.06% or 9,622 shares. Moreover, Elk Creek Limited Liability Com has 0.39% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Shelton Mngmt reported 3,886 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company owns 6,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.16% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ftb Advsrs holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Voloridge Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 32,989 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 99,462 shares. City Hldg invested in 57 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 190,000 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Com owns 1,828 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 2,956 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 10,836 shares to 62,980 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 209,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.57M for 15.65 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Polyurethane Tire Flatproofing Division – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “ISONASâ„¢ to Show Customers the Power of Seamless Access with Expansion of Portfolio that Includes Allegion’s Locknetics® hardware at GSX Show in Chicago – PR Web” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Allegion plc’s (NYSE:ALLE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allegion’s Leading Brand Schlage® Supports Contactless Student IDs in Apple Wallet – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Youâ€™re Smart to Buy Shares in This Security Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 730,880 shares to 16.43 million shares, valued at $936.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,326 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company /Cad/ (NYSE:JPM).