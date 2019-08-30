Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Brinker Intl (EAT) Position By $444,400; Davidson Investment Advisors Boosted By $1.54 Million Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Stake

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 12.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,100 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 69,900 shares with $3.10 million value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 314,112 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Cubesmart (CUBE) stake by 18.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 48,192 shares as Cubesmart (CUBE)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 303,474 shares with $9.72 million value, up from 255,282 last quarter. Cubesmart now has $6.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 278,700 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy

Among 3 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Brinker International has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44’s average target is 16.43% above currents $37.79 stock price. Brinker International had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 16 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity. Baltes Kelly C. bought 1,600 shares worth $60,800.

Shellback Capital Lp increased Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc stake by 58,498 shares to 558,498 valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,842 shares to 185,246 valued at $35.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,675 shares and now owns 40,653 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

