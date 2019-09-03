Shellback Capital LP Has Lifted Position in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $322,020

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $172.56. About 7.71M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 488,121 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Limited has 16,439 shares. Sei Invs Com reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Osterweis Cap has 0.62% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Andra Ap accumulated 0.08% or 19,400 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 11,294 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Gideon Advisors holds 3,314 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking accumulated 0.03% or 54,514 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 106,644 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Republic Inv has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). M&T Bank Corp invested in 12,792 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 10,100 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 20,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,272 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 35.36 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

