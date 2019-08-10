Shellback Capital LP Has Increased Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stake by $2.98 Million; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $339,920

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 773,654 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 108.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.60M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 29/05/2018 – Galaxy Rules Out Tie-Up With Wynn, Will Remain Passive Investor; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts Rejected Her Normal Course Request for List of Beneficial Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – WYNN:RE-OPEN ADVANCE NOTICE NOMINATION DEADLINE ISN’T JUSTIFIED; 22/03/2018 – WYNN REPORTS ISSUANCE, SALE OF 5.3M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Largest Shareholder Elaine Wynn Launches Campaign to Remove Director From Casino’s Board; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on ISS Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbu; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CO AND KIM SINATRA HAVE RELEASED THEIR CLAIMS BROUGHT AGAINST ELAINE WYNN; 22/03/2018 – Embattled Wynn Resorts founder sells out for $2.14bn, Galaxy buys in; 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Continues to Urge Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 25,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,653 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Wynn Resorts Popped 15.5% in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “There’s Reason to be Skeptical of Macao’s Gambling Market – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2019: VFF,SGMS,WYNN,OMC,PKG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares to 326,343 shares, valued at $65.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

