Shellback Capital LP Has Increased Its Stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by $1.81 Million; Sta Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Conocophillips (COP)

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 717,284 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.53. About 199,143 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,653 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,220 shares to 3,111 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 40,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,169 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Com Il holds 10,203 shares. Magnetar Fincl, Illinois-based fund reported 19,386 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Lc invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Manhattan owns 961,714 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Corecommodity Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 34,270 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 23,809 shares. Stillwater Inv Ltd has invested 0.59% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The New York-based Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Conning has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 662,940 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Iowa National Bank owns 3,730 shares. Sta Wealth Limited holds 0.48% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 32,305 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd stated it has 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

