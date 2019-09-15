Shellback Capital LP Has Increased Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $2.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $18.79 Million

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, up from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 28,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp has 500 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% or 6,781 shares. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 43,502 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 126,247 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & has 32,002 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 126,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 31,096 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,960 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 54,121 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 107,714 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares & Co has 0.27% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 24,750 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.54% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 197,000 were accumulated by Systematic Finance Management L P. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,337 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 326,593 shares to 139,047 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $437.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.