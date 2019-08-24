Shellback Capital LP Has Decreased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Position as Valuation Declined; Regional Mgmt (RM) Market Valuation Declined While Signia Capital Management Upped Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 63.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 178,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 101,167 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.42M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 48,664 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 30,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Funko Inc by 101,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 55,056 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hg Vora Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.60 million shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 4,394 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 3,872 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt owns 419,686 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. 5,713 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. James Invest Research has 12,160 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 1,688 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company has 26,696 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America holds 622 shares. Srb has invested 0.07% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 269,231 shares. Moreover, Brown Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 33,152 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 39,140 shares.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,535 shares, and cut its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Llc stated it has 128,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 38,567 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Management Company owns 0.34% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 63,320 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 19,583 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Co stated it has 72,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 14,433 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 8,001 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 31,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,948 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Qs Investors Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 14,244 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 25,353 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 454,937 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 387 shares or 0% of all its holdings.